Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.82.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

