Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,925 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,184,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $121.61 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

