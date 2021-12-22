China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

CRHKY stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.