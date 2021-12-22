Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTOS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

