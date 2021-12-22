Citigroup Lowers MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target to $7.00

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, CFO James M. Head purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.