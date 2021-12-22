Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post sales of $829.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $830.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $828.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,836. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

