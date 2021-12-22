Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE CVEO opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $275.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 3.60.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,418 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

