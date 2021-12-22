Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,775. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.