Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 121,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,944,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,286,000 after purchasing an additional 737,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.