Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.32 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

