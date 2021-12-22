Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 18,017 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,254. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

