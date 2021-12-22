Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $237.19. 2,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $238.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

