Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,487 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1,093.0% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. 34,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.