Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of HON traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

