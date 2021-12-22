CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The buyout of DirectPath is likely to bring enhanced benefits management services and enrollment capabilities to CNO. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. Weak balance sheet remains a concern.”

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

