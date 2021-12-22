Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.96

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.96 and last traded at $85.77, with a volume of 46889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.20.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

