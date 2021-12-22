Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

