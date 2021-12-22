Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.