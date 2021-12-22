Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.13

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 2275049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.