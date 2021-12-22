Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFRUY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

