Comparing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -265.27% -42.99% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -159.85% -1,531.00% -36.28%

62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 43.93 -$43.71 million ($0.60) -1.73 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 4.72 -$183.10 million ($3.61) -2.29

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.66, indicating a potential upside of 185.78%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

