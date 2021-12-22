Comparing Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) & Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waters and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $367.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Waters’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Cue Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.37 billion 9.02 $521.57 million $11.15 31.34 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Summary

Waters beats Cue Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

