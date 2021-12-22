Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $536,403 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.