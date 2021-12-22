Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.36

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.15. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 10,762 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 139.55% and a net margin of 45.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

