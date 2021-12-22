Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.25

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.33. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 1,389 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

