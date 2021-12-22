Cook Protocol Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 667,853,618 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars.

