Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$8.70 Price Target at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.70 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

CJR.B opened at C$4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$4.09 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

