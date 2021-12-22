Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Costamare stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

