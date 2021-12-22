County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $32.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp stock remained flat at $$35.25 during trading on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

