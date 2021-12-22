Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. 216,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

