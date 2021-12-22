cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $7,961.54 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 10% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $79.62 million and $69,659.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7,961.54 or 0.16311675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.