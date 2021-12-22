Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $69.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 10808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $26,999,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $3,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 670.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 145,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.