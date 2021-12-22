Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

