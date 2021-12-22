DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.67 or 0.08136827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.25 or 1.00181600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

