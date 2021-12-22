DiDi Global Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 27th (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global’s (NYSE:DIDI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. DiDi Global had issued 316,800,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $4,435,200,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of DiDi Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NYSE:DIDI opened at 6.04 on Wednesday. DiDi Global has a twelve month low of 5.82 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 7.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

