DiFy.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $5.20 Million (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. DiFy.Finance has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $38,648.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $666.46 or 0.01364039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006766 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

