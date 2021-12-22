DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.59 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

