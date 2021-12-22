DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.