DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $401,378.04 and $453.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029064 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 16,766,459 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

