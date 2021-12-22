Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.46. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,043. Dorman Products has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.