DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $398,815.20 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DV traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

