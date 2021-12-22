Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) vs. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Head to Head Survey

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Doximity and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 8 0 2.64 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $72.30, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Powerbridge Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and Powerbridge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 44.19 $50.21 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies $26.66 million 0.21 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats Powerbridge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

