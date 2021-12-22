Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Trading Up 1.4%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 962 ($12.71) and last traded at GBX 954 ($12.60). Approximately 451,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 508,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 941 ($12.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($15.85) to GBX 1,300 ($17.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 951.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 967.29.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

