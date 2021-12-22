Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

