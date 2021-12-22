Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.