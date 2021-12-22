Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,908.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,779.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

