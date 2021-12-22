Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

