Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,963.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $20,963.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00323134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,218,012 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars.

