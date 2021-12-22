Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,610 shares.The stock last traded at $166.33 and had previously closed at $164.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $17,788,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $3,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.