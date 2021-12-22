Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0849

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $37.58 million and $957,963.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.16 or 0.08128764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.75 or 0.99922881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.